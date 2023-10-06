Party leaders make efforts for Gangseo bi-election. October. 06, 2023 08:51. 9dragon@donga.com.

Leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) made an all-out effort to shore up support from their devoted supporters on Thursday, a day before early voting for Seoul's Gangseo District mayor, with the former chanting “regional development” and the latter promising to “bring the administration to justice.” As the upcoming by-election in Gangseo District can give the parties a preview of the voters' opinions in the Seoul metropolitan area prior to next year’s general elections, it is expected to have a ripple effect on their leadership landscape. The bi-election takes place next Wednesday.



“By-elections are supposed to find a troubleshooter who can lead regional development projects that residents hope to see happen and resolve their complaints and grievances,” Kim Gi-hyeon, the leader of the ruling PPP, told the party on Thursday morning. He emphasized that the ruling party’s candidate can work closely with President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the Seoul mayor to turn poor living environments into pleasant places to live and lift a building height limit.



The same day, the DP’s leader Lee Jae-myung shared a Facebook video to encourage voter participation. “The forthcoming by-election is a starting point of putting the brakes on the tyranny of the current administration and writing a new chapter in Gangseo District’s history,” Lee said in a 59-second-long post. “We are just three votes short. Please come and join us in an incredible march in celebration of the victory of the public and historical progress.”



