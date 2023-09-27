Actor Song Joong-ki becomes father. September. 27, 2023 08:04. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

“Now that my child is born, I want to be someone I can be proud of. I want to be a better person. Above all, I love the baby to bits,” said actor Song Joong-ki (age 38), who wore a broad smile as he spoke of his son, who is 100 days old. On Tuesday, your reporter met with Song, who entered fatherhood nearly in his forties but still looks boyish, at a café in Jongno, Seoul.



In his upcoming film “Hwaran,” which opens on Oct. 11, Song plays the role of Chi-gun, the middle boss of a gangster faction. The film was invited to Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. Song takes on a new look with his torn ear that was hurt in an accident when Chi-gun was a child, gorging on fish stew and a dark face. His expression‎, listless and lethargic, is more stranger-like.



Song married British actress Katie Louise Saunders in January, and the couple gave birth to a son in June. Rumors circled about Katie's past. “People would create stories based on their own imagination. I was very upset about how careless people could be. I was very angry,” he said. He was moved by how his wife encouraged him not to be angry. The couple are staying in Rome, where Katie was born and raised, to raise their child. “As new parents, we are definitely upbeat and eager for the new role,” he smiled.



Song continues to audition for roles overseas through connections in the U.S. and the U.K. through his wife. “I don’t think I’m fit for directing yet, so I don’t have plans now. I think it’s important for me at this time to focus on getting acting right,” he said. He also wishes to work on identifying good films as a producer.



“I enjoy production and planning. I have projects that we just started planning with my agency’s producers," Song said. "I want to feel the satisfaction of doing the work I want to do and being responsible for the outcome. I think being responsible makes you a good adult." The words of determination appeared to come from a good actor and a new parent.



