Poll says 42% for Biden and 51% for Trump. September. 26, 2023 07:55. weappon@donga.com.

In light of the anticipated rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in next year's U.S. election, a recent poll shows a notable lead for Trump over Biden. This new development stands out as previous polls have merely fluctuated within the margin of error, further heightening the growing concerns within the Democratic Party.



The latest survey results, unveiled by the Washington Post and ABC Broadcasting on Monday, indicate a 51% support rate for former President Trump, placing him nine percentage points ahead of President Biden, who stands at 42%. The poll, carried out from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, surveyed 1,006 U.S. voters and has a margin of error of ±3.5 percentage points.



Analysts are interpreting these numbers as a notable decrease in support from key Democratic demographics such as Hispanics, Blacks, and younger voters, who have historically backed the Democratic Party and played a crucial role in electing President Biden in the 2020 election. According to ABC Broadcasting, while President Biden’s support among non-white voters remains stagnant at 50%, support for former President Trump has seen a surge from 32% to 43% this year.



Among Hispanic voters, Trump's support rate stands at 50%, surpassing Biden, who is at 44%. Edison Research highlights that 65% of Hispanic voters had cast their vote for Biden in the 2020 presidential election.



In response to the latest polls and amidst speculation, President Biden has reasserted his decision to select Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate for the upcoming election. This move is seen as a bid to bolster support, mirroring his choice four years prior. The President also actively sought to back at the prominent ‘Black Caucus’ event held on Saturday, reinforcing his commitment to his campaign and addressing the concerns arising from the recent polling data.



