Seoul’s autumn extravanza. September. 20, 2023 09:30. 4g1@donga.com.

As the crisp autumn breeze envelops the city, Seoul City prepares to host a variety of vibrant festivals preceding and following the Chuseok holiday.



The Seoul Culture Foundation will host the “Art Festival Seoul in Autumn." From Sept. 23 to Oct. 22, the Art Festival Seoul, a seasonal celebration, weaves together a rich tapestry of diverse and comprehensive art events in Seoul.



Mark your calendars for Sept. 23, as the second Seoul Life Art Festival will be held in the Jamsil Arena. The Seoul People’s Choir, a 200-strong ensemble of Seoul’s residents, will enchant the audience with an opening performance, followed by 40 art clubs presenting various neighborhoods of Seoul that will take the stage, showcasing their creativity.



From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the Seoul Street Art Festival will take place, spanning the locales of Cheonggye Plaza, Seoul Plaza, and Mugyo-ro. During this period, the vicinity of Seoul Plaza will be adorned with giant balloons, enhancing the enchanting ambiance of autumn.



Venturing to Nodeulseom Island in Yongsan, prepare to be enthralled by the Hangang Nodeulseom Classic festival, where realms of classical ballet and opera will converge. On Oct. 14 and 15, the “Swan Lake” ballet will grace the stage, followed by the captivating performance of “The Barber of Seville” on Oct. 21 and 22. Individuals aged seven and above are invited to partake in these performances, free of charge.



