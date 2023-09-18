Genesis reaches global sales of one million in its first seven years. September. 18, 2023 08:47. hee@donga.com.

Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, has surpassed the one million threshold in global sales since it was launched seven years ago. Seven percent of the sales came from the South Korean market.



On Sunday, the South Korean carmaker announced that Genesis sold 690,177 and 318,627 units at home and abroad, totaling one million and 8,804 units as of last month. The record was set up in seven years and 10 months since the high-end automobile brand began in November 2015.



Genesis sold 384 units in its first year and recorded global sales of 100,000 units in 2020 – 201,415 and 215,128 units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. For the first eight months of the year, it sold 154,035 units in total.



The midsize sedan G80, first released in 2016, is one of the brand’s bestsellers. Including the Electrified G80, the model sold 390,738 units in the global market including South Korea. The GV80, the first-ever Genesis SUV, recorded 173,882 units.



The Genesis vehicle line-up has increased from four in 2020 to 10 models – five sedans, sedan SUVs, and three EVs. The brand plans to disclose a GV80 with productivity improvements and the GV80 coupe this year. Reportedly, the GV90, a flagship full-size SUV, is also being developed to debut in 2026.



