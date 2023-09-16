Chey Tae-won: ‘Yongin cluster project is a new kind of challenge’. September. 16, 2023 08:09. now@donga.com,bjk@donga.com.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won visited the construction site of the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster in Gyeonggi Province. "Yongin Cluster is the most thoroughly and strategically prepared project in SK hynix history,” he added. “We need to challenge ourselves more than we used to do.” SK hynix plans to build four semiconductor factories here, with a total investment of 120 trillion won. Once the site preparation is complete, SK hynix will commence construction of its first fab in March 2025, with completion expected in May 2027.



After being briefed on the Yongin Cluster project on-site, Chey called for utmost efforts to ensure the success of the cluster. “What we plan and proactively implement to stay ahead of others will determine our competitiveness in the future,” Chairman Chey said.



