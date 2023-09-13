Gov’t to promote OTT service industry competitiveness. September. 13, 2023 08:18. warum@donga.com.

The Korean government will promote a policy to enhance the competitiveness of the Korean OTT services industry by supporting AI-powered technology. The government will also provide support for training more than 1,500 individuals with expertise in creating AI content over the next three years.



The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Tuesday that it had confirmed the “AI and Digital-based Future Media Plan” during the Committee for Information and Communications Strategy meeting.



The Science and ICT Ministry plans to disseminate AI-powered technology for drafting content proposals, writing synopses, and conducting automated searches and editing. It will also support the production of “digital humans” that emulate real human voices and faces and the refinement of technology that enables automated voiceovers and subtitles on videos using artificial intelligence.



The ministry predicts that using generative AI technology will reduce the time spent on content creation by one-tenth and cut production costs by one-third.



