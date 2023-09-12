KT promotes AI-based transportation project with Singaporean company. September. 12, 2023 08:33. namduck2@donga.com.

KT announced on Monday that it signed an MOU with Singapore's public postal and logistics company SingPost to promote an artificial intelligence (AI)-based transportation optimization project. The two companies will jointly develop a new digital logistics business model.



As part of this collaboration, SingPost has decided to pilot digital logistics transportation optimization in seven regions across Singapore, utilizing KT's AI transportation platform, “LISFO.” In this initiative, KT's AI prediction solution will be employed right from the logistics transportation planning stage to calculate the optimal movement route and loading information. KT has developed this AI solution while taking into account the unique characteristics of SingPost's logistics operation environment and the local logistics landscape in Singapore.



"Based on this business cooperation, we will continue to expand the field of digital transformation (DX) cooperation in addition to optimizing transportation to become a global digital logistics market operator," said Choi Kang-lim, head of KT's AI Mobility Business Division.



