Kim Min-jae shortlisted for Ballon d’Or. September. 08, 2023 08:34. hun@donga.com.

Kim Min-jae has become the first defender from an Asian country to make the shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or. The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award recognized as the sport’s most prestigious honor, given to the best footballer of the previous season.



French news magazine France Football, responsible for presenting the award, unveiled the list of 30 nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or on Thursday. Kim Min-jae was the sole Asian footballer to earn a spot on the list, making him one of the three defenders nominated alongside Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, both playing in Manchester City.



French Football noted that Kim Min-jae topped the charts for the most passes made in Serie A this season, showcasing his prowess both on the ground and in aerial duels. Kim played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A triumph last season in 33 years before moving to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in July 2023.



