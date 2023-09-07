Astros star Altuve hits 5 homers in two days. September. 07, 2023 08:28. leper@donga.com.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros hit home runs in four consecutive innings for the first time in the history of the Major League Baseball (MLB).



During an away game on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, in which the Houston Astros beat the home team 14-1, Altuve hit his first home run as the first batter in the top of the first inning, followed by solo home runs in the top of the second and third innings. On Tuesday, he hit another solo homer in the top of the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers.



There have been 44 cases where batters hit homers in four consecutive at-bats, including the first record of such set by Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees on June 4, 1932 since 1901, when the MLB established its two-league system of the American League and National League. However, Altuve is the first batter to hit home runs in four consecutive innings.



The batter who recorded 10 home runs in the season until Monday hit five homers in just two days, beginning with his solo homer in the top of the sixth inning of the game on Tuesday, which his team beat the opponent 13-6. His five-home-run record in two days is the highest tie record in the MLB.



Altuve said he feels great that he was able to contribute to his team’s win with consecutive home runs as his team is aiming for the top spot in the division. The Huston Astros, which won the World Series last year, currently has a record of 79 wins and 61 losses with its win on Wednesday, taking the No. 1 spot in the American League West by beating the Seattle Mariners, which lost in three consecutive games.



