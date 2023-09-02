100-billon-won fund to be created to cultivate young farmers. September. 02, 2023 08:10. yesbro@donga.com.

"In a bid to usher in a new era of agriculture, we're setting ambitious targets: modernizing 30% of all greenhouses and barns by 2027, establishing a robust foundation for smart agriculture, and cultivating a new generation of 30,000 young farmers," announced Prime Minister Han Deok-su. This declaration was made on Friday at Seoul's aT Center during the '2023 A Farm Show—Innovative Farming and Returning Farming Hometown Loving Expo.' The event was a collaborative effort between The Dong-A Ilbo and Channel A, and received sponsorship from several governmental departments, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Rural Development Administration, and the Korea Forest Service.



Speaking on the specifics, the Prime Minister detailed, "We are framing agriculture as a future-oriented growth industry” and have amped up the support measures for young farmers. He also stated, “The agricultural settlement support fund, designed to assist these young farmers, will be doubled starting this year. Furthermore, the government is significantly broadening the availability of farmlands for rental or purchase by them." He added, "To accelerate these endeavors, a dedicated 100 billion Won fund will be established exclusively for young farmers, thereby stimulating an innovative agricultural ecosystem."



Prime Minister Han also voiced his optimism over the Hometown Love Donation system, introduced earlier in January this year. A 'Hometown Love Special Exhibition' showcased, for the first time, thank-you gifts from 243 local governments across the nation. "Our citizens' affinity for their hometowns will inject much-needed vitality into not just rural landscapes but the broader regional economy, serving as a catalyst for genuine, localized development," Minister Han said.



As for the event itself, Prime Minister Han noted, "The theme of this year’s expo, 'Smart Farm, Smart Job,' holds significant implications. It presents a timely opportunity to spotlight agriculture's innovative growth and future potential, while also considering new avenues for youth employment through progressive farming techniques and rural resettlement."



Celebrating its 10th iteration, the Farm Show is South Korea's largest exposition dedicated to innovative farming and rural reclamation. Spanning an expansive 7,422 square meters, the exhibition hall housed 280 booths, representing national and local governments, public institutions, and various corporations. Buzzing with activity, the venue provided a platform for attendees to explore state-of-the-art agricultural technologies and interact with young farmers shaping the industry's future. The grand-scale expo will remain open to the public until Sunday.



