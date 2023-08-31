Pop star Lauv showcases exciting stage with his popular songs. August. 31, 2023 08:08. beborn@donga.com.

American pop star Lauv, who sang “Steal The Show” from the animation movie “Elemental,” held his first solo concert in South Korea on Tuesday at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The movie “Elemental” was watched by 7.05 million people as of Wednesday, which is the highest record for Pixar’s animation films screened in South Korea. As Lauv’s song “Steal The Show” is the movie's main theme song, he garnered attention even before his concert.



The pop star sang 24 songs, beginning with “Love U Like That.” As he sang his popular songs, such as “Paris in the Rain” and “I’m So Tired,” which he sang with Troye Sivan, over 15,000 people in the audience sang along with him. Lauv seemed impressed and shouted that South Korea is truly a lovely and amazing country. He also sang “Who,” which is known for BTS’ featuring.



There was a bit of a mismatch during the concert. Toward the end of the concert, a couple appeared for a wedding proposal as Lauv sang “Steal The Show” while playing the piano. The singer-songwriter planned this event, and he shed tears while watching the couple’s proposal. However, some audience who had high expectations for the song, in particular, said they were disappointed as the focus of the stage was on the proposal, not the song.



