Atlanta's Ronald Jr. ready to make MLB history. August. 30, 2023 08:32. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has only one home run left after hitting 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in one season for the first time in MLB history.



Acuña Jr. played a key role in the away match against Colorado held at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday as the first hitter and right fielder, recording four hits in five at-bats, one walk, five RBIs, and four runs scored.



Acuña, who had recorded 28 home runs and 59 stolen bases, added two more stolen bases that day to achieve 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases for the 7th time in history. Only four players in MLB history have garnered 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season, including Acuña Jr.



Acuña Jr. walked on base in the third inning with the score trailing 0-1, and hit a two-run homer that went over the fence in the middle right on first base without an out in the top of the fifth inning when the score was tied 2-2. He stole second base after hitting left-center in the seventh inning with a 5-4 lead, recording his 60th stolen base of the season. Also in the eighth inning, he added a stolen base after going on a right-handed hit. In the last at-bat, with one out and bases loaded in the ninth inning, he scored a sweeping double and led the team to a 14-4 victory.



Acuña Junior, who is considered the National League MVP candidate this year, will write a new history of 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases if he adds just one home run in the remaining 32 games. Previously, the player who came closest to this record was Henderson, who hit 28 home runs and 65 stolen bases in 1990.



“I am happy to be able to play in good health,” said Acuña Jr., who ranks first in MLB in stolen bases and third in batting average (0.335) this season. “My goal is to contribute to the team’s victory by consistently participating in matches as I do now.”



한국어