Six temple gates to be designated as treasures. August. 26, 2023 09:20. always99@donga.com.

Six temple Iljumuns, including Honghamun at Haeinsa in South Gyeongsang Province, are scheduled to be designated as treasures. Iljumun is the first gate people step into when they visit a temple.



On Friday, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced its plan to designate Honghamun at Haeinsa, Iljumuns at Yongchusa, Ssanggyesa, and Taeansa, and Jaunmun at Yongyeonsa as treasures. Honghamun Gate was estimated to have been built in 1457 during the expansion of Haeinsa under the support of King Sejo of the Joseon Dynasty. Iljumun Designation of treasures will be finalized after a 30-day collection of opinions and deliberation by the Cultural Heritage Committee.



