Ryu’s 106-km curveball triumphs over 161-km fastball.. August. 22, 2023 08:45. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Major League Baseball witnessed yet another masterclass from the Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin, as he took the mound in an away game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. For five solid innings, Ryu showcased precision and finesse, allowing a mere four hits and a lone walk. Though he conceded two runs, neither could be squarely laid at his feet. By the start of the 6th, with the scoreboard reading 9-2 in favor of Toronto, Ryu confidently handed the reins over to the bullpen. The game culminated in a convincing 10-3 victory for Toronto, further cementing Ryu's position as the winning pitcher and bringing his season ERA to an impressive 1.89.



The game's statistics further attest to Ryu's dominance on the field. Out of the 83 pitches he hurled, there were 38 blistering fastballs, 18 changeups, 16 curves, and 11 sharp cutters. Even with pitches to spare, Ryu, having recently returned from a Tommy John surgery, was given a breather, especially with Toronto enjoying a comfortable 7-run cushion. John Schneider, the Toronto skipper, was effusive in his praise, complementing the “location” of Ryu’s ball. "Ryu's curveball was really good. He used it at the right time, kind of changeup after that," he said. "I thought he located really well today.”



But perhaps the most talked-about moment of the evening was Ryu's duel with Cincinnati's "monster rookie," Eli De La Cruz, during the 3rd. With a balanced count of two balls and two strikes, Ryu unleashed a 106 km/h curve, leaving De La Cruz failing. Their next face-off during the 5th saw De La Cruz succumb to Ryu's curve yet again, this time with a looking strikeout. The MLB's official website was quick to chime in: “He’s smart. Ryu reads a hitter’s swing and eagerness as well as anyone, which makes him so dangerous against young or aggressive hitters.”



