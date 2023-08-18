Manchester City win UEFA Super Cup for the first time. August. 18, 2023 08:13. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Manchester City (Man City, England), which won a “Treble (three crowns)” last season, also reached the top of the European Football Federation (UEFA) Super Cup this year.



Man City won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after drawing the first and second half of the 2023 UEFA Super Cup Seville (Spain) in Piraeus, Greece on Thursday. The Super Cup is a match between last season's UEFA Champions League winner (Man City) and Europa League winner (Sevilla) in a single game, and overtime is not held. The Champions League is the highest level of UEFA club matches, followed by the Europa League.



Man City took home the trophy in the Super Cup, where they participated for the first time since its foundation and continued the momentum of winning three crowns last season. Man City defeated Sevilla in a penalty shootout after Cole Palmer (21) balanced with a header equalizer in the 18th minute of the second half when Man City was trailing 0-1. Palmer, who came from Man City's youth team, shook the net in the Community Shield match against Arsenal (England) on Aug. 7. He played 19 games since his debut in the English Premier League (EPL) but had not yet scored a goal until then.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Super Cup for the fourth time in his personal career, tying with Real Madrid (Spain) manager Carlo Ancelotti as those at the helm with the most wins in the competition. Guardiola coached FC Barcelona (Spain) in 2009 and 2011 and Bayern Munich (Germany) in 2013 and experienced Super Cup victory.



Sevilla, a team that won the most Europa League titles (seven times), tried to regain the Super Cup victory in 17 years but failed to defeat Man City. Sevilla won their first title in 2006 by beating Barcelona 3-0, and since then have lost all six Super Cups so far this year.



