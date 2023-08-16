Art galleries in Seoul present new generation of Korean artists. August. 16, 2023 08:09. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

When Frieze Seoul, a global art fair, debuted in September 2022, the fair organizers estimated around 8,000 foreign art industry professionals visited Korea. These visitors included gallery representatives engaged in art trading, as well as curators and art institute personnel exploring inter-institutional programs and collaborations.



Curators and art institute staff often travel to global art hubs such as New York, Basel, Hong Kong, and Seoul. This exposure familiarizes them with artworks showcased at major art fairs as renowned galleries worldwide handle a select few artworks. Currently, local private galleries host exhibitions to introduce Korea's art scene to those industry professionals.



On Tuesday, the Korea Arts Management Service ("KAMS") revealed that galleries in Seoul, like Art Sonje Center, Zaha Museum, Museumhead, and Songeun, will host exhibitions spotlighting a new generation of Korean artists. These exhibitions will serve as preludes to the 22nd Korea International Art Fair ("KIAF"), taking place from Sept. 6 to 10, and the 2nd Frieze Seoul, scheduled from Sept. 6 to 9.



From Aug. 16 to Oct. 28, Songeun showcases "PANORAMA," a group exhibition uniting 16 diverse artists across generations, themes, and media. Among them are Hong Seung-hye, a Kukje Gallery exhibitor; Lee Jin-ju, infusing oriental painting hues; Ryu Sung-sil, known as Cherry Jang on YouTube for sensational art performances; and Park Grim, utilizing Buddhist painting aesthetics.



Songeun's director aims to link diverse Korean artists with the global stage, capitalizing on Korea's rising art reputation. She noted that Korean artists possess the requisite global skills to gain popularity. She further mentioned KAMS's collaboration with KIAF and Frieze to support 13 artists, including publishing English materials on their online platform, and that her gallery aims to showcase some of these artists via offline exhibitions.



Art Sonje Center hosts "off-site," a group exhibition from Aug. 18 to Oct. 8. Six artists, active since the 2010s, explore space and material with fresh perspectives and innovative methods. The showcase features around 10 art pieces, including works by Hyun Nahm from Leeum Museum's "Cloud Walkers" and Busan Biennale 2022, and Oh Jong, who employs minimal linear materials for visually captivating spatial installations.



Museumhead also features "Derby Match: Watchers and Spies" exhibition from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, showcasing some 30 artworks by 25 young emerging artists yet to be discovered by the art scene. Concurrently, Zaha Museum presents "Hybrid - Ground" exhibition (Aug. 20 – Oct. 22) in which seven different artist teams work together to introduce a new realm for all life forms, including humans, in the Anthropocene Epoch.



