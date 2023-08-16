Seoul to offer subsidies to parents using parental leave at the same time. August. 16, 2023 08:09. 4g1@donga.com.

Seoul Metropolitan Government will provide up to 2.4 million won in subsidies to both parents taking parental leave.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday that it will receive applications for parental leave subsidies. The new policy is implemented to promote a culture of encouraging parental leave without being worried about getting pressure from your employer or colleagues, an initiative driven by Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s “Mom and Dad Happiness Project.”



“Many pointed out that only up to 80% of the normal wage is given to those taking parental leave (up to 1.5 million won), hence the reduction in income. We hope that more parents will be encouraged to use parental leave, not only for women but also men. Seoul is the first municipal government to provide subsidies for both parents taking parental leave,” said an official with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



Parents using parental leave of more than one year will be given 1.2 million won in subsidy. Both parents taking leave for more than a year will receive 2.4 million won. Those using parental leave for 6 to 11 months will receive 0.6 million won. Those taking leave for less than six months are not eligible to apply.



Eligible applicants are those with Employment Insurance and have received parental leave allowance for six consecutive months taking parental leave since January this year. Applicants should also receive 150% or less than the median income (monthly income of 6,653,000 won) and have lived in Seoul for over a year.



