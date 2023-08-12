Jamboree becomes one again - the finale amid K-pop cheers. August. 12, 2023 08:01. big@donga.com.

The Jamboree Closing Ceremony and K-Pop Super Live Concert were held on Friday in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. “There were hiccups, but it was a delightful experience. From heat waves to typhoons, I never thought that so many things would happen before departure. Rather, because of that, I think it will be a more memorable Jamboree,” Dorothy Morrison (16) from Canada said. “I am grateful to the Korean government and citizens for helping us complete the journey from the first day to the last concert and return home.”



The 2023 Saemangeum 25th World Scout Jamboree event, which started on Aug. 1, ended at the Sangam World Cup Stadium on Friday. About 40,000 scouts, who left the Saemangeum campsite in Buan County, North Jeolla Province, were scattered to eight cities and provinces nationwide because of Typhoon Khanun. They got on about 1,100 buses and gathered at the stadium this morning.



At the closing ceremony, a delivery ceremony was held in which one Korean scout member handed over the Scout Federation flag to a scout member from Poland, the host country of the next Jamboree. At the concert, the popular girl group NewJeans, which topped the Billboard 200, received enthusiastic cheers from scouts on stage.



“It was a perfect finale,” said Onkit Saha, 15, a Canadian scout we met at the stadium. “I’m returning to Canada on Saturday but feel like staying here longer.”



