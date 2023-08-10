Typhoon Khanun predicted to strike Korean Peninsula. August. 10, 2023 08:22. .

Typhoon Khanun will strike the Korean Peninsula with rain clouds while efforts are being made to restore the damage caused by recent heavy rain. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Khanun will arrive in the South Sea on Thursday morning and pass through Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Seoul, and nearby regions before moving to North Korea. This is the first typhoon to pass through the inland Korean Peninsula ever since meteorological observations began in 1951. Looking at the predicted route of Khanun, which will travel from south to north, one can feel that the whole country is under the impact of the typhoon as the KMA said there is no safe place across South Korea.



The previous typhoons had less rain if accompanied by strong wind or weaker wind if involving heavy rain. However, Khanun is expected to bring both. It will travel toward the north at half the speed of the previous typhoons and draw in a large amount of steam from the hot sea, resulting in heavy rainfall. In particular, the Yeongdong and Yeongnam regions of Gangwon Province, the right side of the typhoon, are excepted to experience up to 400 to 600 millimeters of downpour. While typhoons usually weaken as it slows down upon arriving inland, the upcoming one will pass through the center of the inland and have extended exposure time, which may cause damage from strong wind.



As its predicted route and strength differ from previously experienced typhoons, the response posture to Khanun should also be different. When Typhoon Hinnamnor struck the Yeongnam region alone in September last year, nine people died due to the flooding of an underground parking lot in an apartment complex in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. Facilities to drain and cut off water in underground spaces, such as underpasses and semi-basement housing, should be inspected. North Gyeongsang Province, which recently experienced landslides due to sudden heavy rain, might suffer further collapse as its ground is weakened. Preemptive evacuation should be made depending on weather conditions to prevent casualties. In urban areas, not only preparation against flooding but also safety measures to prevent outdoor facilities and signs from being blown away should be taken.



Last month’s heavy rain took the lives of almost 50 people and caused massive property damage. In particular, the flooding of an underpass in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, which produced 14 casualties, could have been prevented if just one of the central government, the local government, the police, or the fire department had followed the manual. Typhoon Khanun will be an even bigger emergency involving heavy rain and strong wind passing through the country. Changes in weather and situations on the coasts and rivers should be monitored to take quick and preemptive measures, such as evacuating residents and controlling traffic, to minimize damage.



