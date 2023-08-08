Shin Yu-bin wins two gold medals at WTT Contender Lima. August. 08, 2023 08:01. leper@donga.com.

South Korean table tennis player Shin Yu-bin won two gold medals in Women’s Singles and Doubles at World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lima. The WTT is an organization hosting professional table tennis tournaments with four series – Champions, Star Contenders, Contenders, and Feeders.



Shin, No. 9 in the world in Women’s Singles, beat Bernadette Szocs from Romania 4-1 in the Women’s Single finals at the 2023 Contender event held in Lima, Peru on Sunday. This was the second time Shin won the Contender Singles matches this year, following the June event in Lagos, Nigeria. It is her third personal win, including the event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia in November last year.



The South Korean table tennis player also won 3-2 against another South Korean Kim Na-yeong and Choi Hyo-joo team in the Women’s Doubles finals, along with Jeon Jee-hee. Shin also won both the Singles and Doubles matches at the Lagos event. The Shin and Jeon duo is ranked No. 1 in the world in Women’s Doubles.



