Jewelry shop shelters people during Bundang stabbing attack. August. 05, 2023 07:53.

"I heard cries for 'help,' and then people rushed in like a tsunami," said Kim, a 53-year-old jewelry shop manager, describing the stabbing rampage during her interview on Friday.



Around 6 p.m. that day, Kim was organizing items in the AK Plaza's 1st-floor jewelry shop in Bundang. Amidst screams for help, she witnessed a sudden influx of people rushing in, leaving her no time to check the situation outside. The compact 130-square-meter shop instantly provided refuge for approximately 50 people. Kim swiftly directed them to safety in the VIP and vault rooms before securing the store entrance.



Lee Hak-su (52) was present with Kim during the stabbing rampage. After learning of the incident, he stood watch at the store entrance for over an hour, armed only with a baton. Fearful of a potential return by the attacker, he remained on site, compelled to protect the people.



Seeing the jewelry store manager Kim from a distance, a 16-year-old survivor named Lee hurried into the store after Kim signaled her to. Lee felt uneasy, fearing the attacker might shatter the window to enter, but the store manager reassured everyone including Lee with both chocolate and comforting words.



Kim felt even more rewarded for safeguarding people on the shop's first day open. It made the day all the more special, Kim added.



