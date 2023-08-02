Korea Ansan Hospital assists financially strapped couple in birth of triplets. August. 02, 2023 07:46. by Gun-Hee Cho becom@donga.com.

In heartwarming news, a foreign pregnant woman at risk of preterm delivery safely gave birth to triplets with the support of medical staff at Korea University Ansan Hospital. The hospital has also pledged to provide financial assistance to the financially strapped couple, covering the cost of childbirth and medical fees in collaboration with other supporting agencies.



On Tuesday, the hospital announced the successful cesarean section delivery of triplets to a Mongolian mother. The babies were born premature on Friday, weighing only 2.23 to 2.38 kilograms, but are now gradually recovering in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).



Dealing with premature triplets involves substantial financial burdens, requiring at least tens of millions of won to cover delivery and NICU expenses. Recognizing the couple’s financial struggles and the lack of health insurance for the Uzbekistan husband, the hospital’s medical staff selflessly decided to assist in the delivery when the mother showed symptoms of preterm delivery.



“The lives and health of the mother and the triplets were the utmost priority," said Dr. Song Gwan-heup, who performed the surgery, expressed his heartfelt sentiment. "I was touched by the moment the babies entered the world.”



Korea University Ansan Hospital is exploring various measures to offer medical fee assistance to the triplets and their family to provide ongoing support. The hospital established the Rosetta Hall Center in 2016, the first in Korea, to support multinational families. Through this center, the hospital has been actively engaged in community services, including interpretation services, free health examinations, and job fairs.



한국어