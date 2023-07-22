President Yoon reviews special pardon for Liberation Day. July. 22, 2023 07:57. dapaper@donga.com.

On Friday, news surfaced that President Yoon Suk Yeol is reviewing a special pardon proposal for Liberation Day. The proposed pardon encompasses politicians and businessmen. Notably, if President Yoon proceeds with granting a special pardon for Liberation Day this year, it will mark the third occasion he has done so.



During a recent phone call with The Dong-A Ilbo, a prominent official from the presidential office said, “We have initiated a working-level review concerning the special pardon for Liberation Day. It will require the President's final decision, but the possibility of a special pardon for Liberation Day is high.” Another high-ranking official said, “We are currently gathering input on the criteria and scope of the potential pardon. But at this stage, we are not yet delving into the specific individuals who may be considered for the special pardon.”



In the realm of politics, there have been discussions regarding the potential candidates for a pardon, including former Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Ahn Jong-beom and former Vice Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Kim Jong. Many individuals implicated in corruption during the Park Geun-hye government's tenure have already received pardons. Ahn's case has drawn attention, especially since he was unexpectedly excluded from the New Year's special pardon list. The presidential office is also actively considering public opinion regarding the pardon of Kim Tae-woo, the former head of Gangseo-gu, Seoul, who faced conviction after exposing corruption allegations within the former government's special inspection team, leading to his removal from the district chief position.



Within the business community, proposals are being considered for granting a pardon to former Samsung Electronics future strategy office chief, Choi Ji-seong, and former future strategy office deputy chief, Jang Chung-ki. Moreover, there are plans to review the possibility of providing it to other civil offenders. An official from the presidential office said, “We will embark on a thorough review of the special pardon after receiving recommendations from various segments of society.”



