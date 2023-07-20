The man who gave his coat to homeless donates his organs. July. 20, 2023 08:05. by Gun-Hee Cho becom@donga.com.

A 70-year-old man named Hong Nam-seon who gave his coat to a homeless and used to share what he had with those who had less saved people’s lives even in the very last moment of his life. On Wednesday, the Korea Organ Donation Agency announced that Hong was declared brain-dead on July 8 and donated his liver and human tissues upon death.



According to his family, Hong was born as an only child in Damyang, South Jeolla Province. He had a kind heart and couldn’t look away from struggling people. It was his routine to buy food and clothes for neighbors in difficult situations on his payday. When he saw a homeless person shivering on the street on a freezing day, he gave his coat to the homeless person and returned home wearing the homeless person’s jacket instead.



He collapsed on July 6 at home after complaining about dizziness and was transferred to a hospital. He did not gain consciousness and was declared brain-dead. The family members of Hong were in deep grief at the sudden tragedy but agreed to donate his organs to respect his wishes to do so to save lives. His liver was donated to a patient at Korea University Guro Hospital, and his human tissues were donated to over 100 people.



