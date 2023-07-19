Samsung hosts Galaxy Experience Space in major cities around the world. July. 19, 2023 08:10. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics is set to host the “Galaxy Experience Space,” a global showcase of its new products and innovative technologies in seven major cities around the world, including Seoul Busan, New York, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, and Bangkok, in tandem with the Galaxy Unpacked event. In Korea, the experience space will operate from July 28 to August 20, with locations in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, and Gwangan-ri, Busan.



Themed as “Join the flip side,” Samsung Electronics Galaxy Experience Space aims to transport visitors to a different world, inviting them to explore the “flip side” of technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the latest Galaxy products and experience the Galaxy ecosystem by connecting various devices. Additionally, they will be able to try out Samsung Pay.



The experience space will offer visitors a chance to engage with the latest features, including design innovations, gaming experiences, and multi-content viewing experiences. Moreover, visitors can personalize their smartphones with accessories and utilize Samsung Pay for an in-store shopping experience.



