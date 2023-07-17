Basketball superstar Stephen Curry sinks a hole-in-one. July. 17, 2023 08:07. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, a two-time NBA MVP, achieved a remarkable feat at a golf tournament for celebrities by sinking a hole-in-one.



On Sunday, during the second round of the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in State Line, Nevada, the U.S., Curry astounded spectators by executing a flawless tee shot on the 7th hole, a par 3. Renowned for his prowess as a “master of the three-point shot” in basketball, he showcased his exceptional golf skills. From a distance of 152 yards, his tee shot landed about 1 meter in front of the hole, took a single bounce, and gracefully found its way into the hole.



Upon confirming his extraordinary hole-in-one, Curry erupted with excitement, sprinted across the fairway towards the green, and exchanged a high-five with the flagpole. Curry said, “I was breathless after running a distance longer than that of a basketball court, but the overwhelming joy was impossible to contain. This marks the second hole-in-one of my life.” In the preceding round, Curry showcased his exceptional putting skills by sinking a challenging downhill putt measuring an impressive six meters.



The tournament follows a 54-hole modified Stableford format, where celebrities from various fields showcase their golfing skills. In this format, points are awarded based on hole performance: albatross earns 10 points, a hole-in-one grants eight points, an eagle results in 6 points, a birdie awards 3 points, and a par gains one point. Conversely, two points are deducted for a double bogey or worse. With his impressive hole-in-one, Curry swiftly accumulated eight points, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard with a commanding total of 50 points after the conclusion of the second round.



Renowned for his love of golf, Curry had an impressive showing in the previous year's event, finishing tied for 16th place. The championship title was claimed by Tony Romo, a prominent National Football League (NFL) figure.



