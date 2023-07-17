Repeated disasters due to mere verbal measures. July. 17, 2023 08:08. smkang@donga.com.

There have been recent concerns about the flooding of the Gungpyeong 2 underpass in Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju City, North Chungcheong Province, as this event has reminded many people of the accident that occurred three years ago in the Choryang 1st underpass in Dong-gu, Busan. During that time, it was discovered that three individuals lost their lives due to the negligence of civil servants. Despite government announcements, the occurrence of the "worst underpass disaster" could not be averted.



On July 23, 2020, heavy rain with an intensity of 80 mm per hour hit the Busan area, causing instantaneous flooding that submerged six cars passing through the underpass at the Choryang 1 underpass in Dong-gu, Busan. Three individuals lost their lives, and four others were injured as a result. An investigation revealed that the drainage pump facility was not functioning correctly during the accident, and the access control system had been out of order for approximately three years.



The prosecution has filed indictments against 11 former and current public officials in Dong-gu, Busan, charging them with negligence in their duties. On Sept. 5 last year, the Busan District Court found all 11 individuals guilty, and A, the former deputy head of Dong-gu, received a prison sentence of one year and two months. The judge highlighted, “Despite the existence of a manual, regular facility management was neglected, and proper adherence to the manual was lacking.”



