Final entry of 22 players confirmed for Hwang Sun-hong's Team

July. 15, 2023

Korean footballer Lee Kang-in, 22, currently donning the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) jersey in France's Ligue 1, is expected to play a crucial role in South Korea's pursuit of a historic third consecutive gold in the men's football event at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.



At a press conference held on Friday at the Korea Football Association's headquarters in Seoul, Coach Hwang Sun-hong announced the final 22-player roster for the Asian Games, which prominently features Lee. Hwang lauded Lee's capabilities, stating, "With his multi-faceted skills and superior individual talent, Lee Kang-in is set to be a vital component in our team's midfield."



With Lee's inclusion, the spotlight shifts to managing his availability with PSG. Globally recognized clubs, particularly those in Europe, often hesitate to release players for tournaments other than the World Cup. Despite this, Coach Hwang remains optimistic about Lee's participation. "I've maintained ongoing communication with Lee Kang-in, and he has expressed a strong will to play," he said. "This arrangement was initially finalized with his former team, Mallorca, but his sudden transfer to PSG has necessitated further negotiation. Given Lee's strong commitment, I expect to see a positive outcome."



Coach Hwang's three wildcard picks were Baek Seung-ho, Park Jin-sub, and Seol Young-woo. Originally slated for last year, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a revision of the player age limit to under 24 and an expansion of the final roster size from 20 to 22. Hwang has plans to gather all players for training starting on September 4.



