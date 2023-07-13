8,000 runners to run through Seoul in Super People Marathon. July. 13, 2023 07:53. leper@donga.com.

People with disabilities and those without will embark on a marathon race in the 2023 Super Blue Marathon at Peace Square of Peace Park, Mapo-gu, Seoul, at 8 a.m. on Sep. 17. This year marks the eighth anniversary of the competition hosted by Special Olympics and Lotte, and organized by The Dong-A Ilbo. The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation and supported by the Chest of Korea.



The Super Blue Marathon is derived from the “Super Blue Campaign,” designed to break down the boundaries between people with disabilities and those without. Starting from the “Blue Campaign” aimed at promoting the proper use of terminology regarding people with intellectual difficulties, the “Super Blue Campaign” has grown to involve the promotion of appropriately using all kinds of terms concerning people with disabilities.



Any person with disabilities who aspires to join the race can sign up for the five-kilometer-long Super Blue Course with up to four family members or friends, including him or her, allowed to run free of charge. Those without disabilities can choose the half-long, 10-kilometer, or 5-kilometer courses. The signup fee is 30,000 won. Elementary, middle, and high school students are free to sign up. Famous singer Shawn, one of the biggest celebrity philanthropists who serves as a Public Relations Ambassador of the competition, will accompany participating runners with disabilities on the Super Blue Course.



Anyone can sign up for the event on the race’s official website (www.superbluemarathon.com) by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30. Up to 8,000 participants are allowed to join on a first-come, first-served basis. Further information and updates are available on its official Instagram account (@superblue…official).



