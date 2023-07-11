Gen Z pop-icons launch new albums. July. 11, 2023 07:57. beborn@donga.com.

Icons of Gen Z are releasing new albums, with New Jeans launching “Get Up” as well as Olivia Rodrigo (age 20).



Korean girl group New Jeans will be launching a mini album titled “Get Up” on July 21. The new album will feature six songs: Super Shy, ETA, Cool with You, New Jeans, Get Up, and ASAP. All six songs will each have their own music video, including one collaborating with Warner Brothers Discovery’s animation “The Powerpuff Girls.” The single “Super Shy,” which was released early on Friday, topped leading music streaming services in Korea including Melon and Bugs. It was also ranked 37th on U.S. Spotify’s daily top songs without even overseas activities.



Rodrigo, who won three Grammy Awards last year, released her new digital single titled “Vampire” on June 30, with lyrics reflecting the instability and love stories of the younger generation. She will launch her second official album titled “Guts” including “Vampire” in September. “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in life,” Rodrigo said.



