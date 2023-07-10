PSG sign midfielder Kang-In Lee from Mallorca. July. 10, 2023 08:02. hun@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C., one of the best clubs in France's Ligue 1. World-famous football players Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. play for the club. G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi was part of the club last season until he moved to Inter Miami.



“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Kang-In Lee on a contract until 2028,” PSG wrote on its website on Sunday. “The 22-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the first South Korean player to sign for the club.” European news agencies argued that the contract is a 22-million-euro deal although Mallorca and PSG did not comment on his transfer fee. It is also reported that Lee will get 20 percent of the amount, eight times higher than 500,000 euros that he earned from Mallorca. Lee will be assigned No. 19 – the same number as in Mallorca.



As many as five posts covering Lee’s joining of the club were shared on its homepage on Sunday including a 75-second-long interview, implying that the French club may have put great effort into bringing him in.



“I can't wait to start this new adventure,” said Lee, full of excitement about the coming years with PSG. "It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain. it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players.” Promising to contribute as much as possible to the team’s victory, he described himself as thirsty and eager for wins. He looked confident about being a midfielder who can play on both wings with good skills with the ball. He explained that he joined this club to help it win.



한국어