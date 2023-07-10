‘IAEA experts are scientifically aligned on report,’ says IAEA chief. July. 10, 2023 08:03. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

IAEA General Director Raphael Grossi (photo) replied about a Reuter’s report on differing views among international experts while writing the report on Japan’s wastewater release, saying that “it was simply a political opinion issued by an expert” and that “there were no internal differences at all in terms of international norms, scientific/technical perspectives.” “No one told me that they did not agree,” he said. “The IAEA report is my responsibility. I have complete confidence in the report."



In an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Saturday, General Director Grossi said that the “IAEA report is not an issue of agreement or point of view, it is a technical one.”



Regarding Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung’s demand to the government to “ask the IAEA General Director to indefinitely postpone Japan’s release of wastewater,” Grossi said, “IAEA intervention is limited in terms of technical aspects only and cannot be involved in political disputes between Korea and Japan.” He added that “both countries can discuss any topic.” When asked about the People Power Party’s remark to station Korean staff at Japan’s IAEA office, he said that he would discuss the matter with the Korean government.



