13,000 applicants sign up to take care of baby panda. July. 10, 2023

More than 10,000 applicants signed up to be chosen to take care of Fu Bao, Everland’s superstar panda, the first panda in Korea to be born from natural birth in 2020. She was born to Le Bao and Ai Bao, Korea's only giant panda couple.



According to Everland and Karrot Market, etc., 13,621 signed up to be Fu Bao’s daily caretaker. Only three seats are available, so the competition is 4,540: 1.



The main task will be to prepare gifts and a birthday feast for Fu Bao, who celebrates her birthday on July 20. However, the caretakers will not be allowed to touch or go near Fu Bao for safety. They will work for one hour on a given date before Fu Bao’s birthday and receive 500,000 won in return. In other words, hourly pay is 500,000 won.



This part-time job was created in connection with Karrot and Everland. Karrot provided a unique theme park part-time job to promote its hiring service called “Karrot Part-time jobs.” It is reportedly 32,271 applicants signed up for positions, including Amazon Express staff, water shooting staff, and the Fu Bao caretaker position.



