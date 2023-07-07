Sumi Jo to hold concert to celebrate ROK-US alliance. July. 07, 2023 08:09. purple@donga.com.

A concert by soprano Sumi Jo (pictured) to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance will be held next month in the western region of the United States.



The Consulate General in Seattle and the Consulate General in San Francisco announced on Wednesday (local time) that Sumi Jo concert commemorating the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance and the 120th anniversary of immigration to the United States will be held in Seattle (August 3), San Francisco (August 6), and Los Angeles (August 11). This concert is sponsored by the Consulate General in Seattle and San Francisco and the Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles. In this concert, 18 songs will be performed, including major Korean songs and world-famous opera arias.



Various commemorative events are being held in the U.S. this year, marking the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, which was signed on October 1, 1953, with the Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty. The Consulate General in San Francisco held a "Korean War veterans' memorial and national holiday event" jointly with the city of San Francisco last month.



