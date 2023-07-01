Three Koreans win first prizez at Tchaikovsky Competition. July. 01, 2023 07:57. gustav@donga.com.

At the recently concluded 17th Tchaikovsky International Competition held in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia, several Korean musicians achieved remarkable success. Kim Gye-hee (29) emerged as the winner in the violin category, while Lee Young-eun (26) secured first place in the cello category. Additionally, Son Ji-hoon (32) claimed the top spot in the male vocal category as a tenor. Notably, this historic achievement marks the first time a Korean musician has attained first place in the instrumental music category at this competition.



Furthermore, eight Korean musicians were awarded prizes in various categories: Jeong In-ho secured second place in the men's vocal category, Park Sang-hyeok achieved third place in the cello category, Kim Ye-seong (flute) tied for third place in the woodwind category, Ye Su-ah tied for fourth place in the piano category, and Lee Dong-yeol earned fifth place in the cello category.



Kim Gye-hee, a graduate of Seoul National University's College of Music and Munich's National University of Music, has won prizes at the Enescu Competition and the Andrea Postaccini Competition. Lee Young-eun, after graduating from Seoul National University, is currently pursuing studies at the Tianjin Julliard Conservatory. Son Ji-hoon, having completed studies at the Korea National University of Arts, further honed his skills at the Academy of Dramatic Music in Bavaria, Germany. Notably, Son has been recognized with prizes at the Montserrat Cabaye International Competition and the Bioti International Competition.



The Tchaikovsky International Competition, sponsored by the Russian Ministry of Culture and previously a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions, lost its membership in April of the previous year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a result, Western European musicians' participation in this year's competition notably decreased. Among the 25 finalists who successfully passed the preliminary screenings and reached the finals in the violin category, only one participant represented Slovenia from Western Europe, while there were no Western European candidates among the 25 cellists.



