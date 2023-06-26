N. Korea caught preparing military parade next month. June. 26, 2023 07:56. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

A series of evidence has been found that North Korea is preparing to hold a military parade and relaunch a reconnaissance satellite on the occasion of July 27, which the regime claims is the Day of Victory – the day when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed in 1953.



U.S.-based station Radio Free Asia reported on Saturday that satellite images taken the day earlier show a newly installed fence of 100 meters in width and length each and logistics around Kim Il-sung Square. Previously, tents were found set up in the square in preparations for the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Feb. 8. However, they were only a third of the fence newly set up in the square, it reported, quoting satellite imaging experts as saying that works are aimed at hiding preparations for a military parade or related structures.



It is expected that the likely military parade will be upgraded to be of a larger scale to cover up a failed reconnaissance satellite launched on May 31. Also, Pyongyang seemingly feels under pressure to expedite the relaunch of a satellite and celebrate the 70th anniversary of their Day of Victory as it may need to strengthen internal bonds at a time when residents voice increasing complaints amid the worsening food crisis and due to other issues.



The South Korean military keeps a close eye on Pyongyang's possible attempts to launch another reconnaissance satellite prior to the Day of Victory as it has been found that maintenance works are being done to improve asphalt paving in Sohae Satellite Launching Station located in Dongchang Ri, Cheolsan Gun, North Pyongyang Province. In the labor party's 8th plenary meeting presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un starting from June 16 for three days, he ordered that the causes of the failed launch should be thoroughly analyzed to learn a lesson and successfully launch a satellite for military reconnaissance in the near future. Related moves have since then been captured.



“If it can be analyzed technologically why a stage-two propellant failed to be fired in the launch on May 31, the regime will likely carry out an engine firing test to try another launch before the Day of Victory," said a military source. It is said that putting together a projectile and a satellite in a mobile assembly building in the station does not take long as it has long been practiced skillfully. The United States also pays close attention to the launch station in Dongchang Ri with its Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint, a reconnaissance aircraft, deployed up to the military demarcation line (MDL) last Friday to collect signs of missile firing across North Korea.



