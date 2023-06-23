Celtic launches a transfer bid for Yang Hyun-jun. June. 23, 2023 08:12. hun@donga.com.

Celtic F.C., a Scotland-based soccer club where Oh Hyeon-gyu plays, tabled a bid for Gangwon winger Yang Hyun-jun. Gangwon FC said it would keep the midfielder until the end of the season.



“Celtic placed an official bid last month for Yang, and Yang also said he would like to go to Europe,” an official of the Gangwon F.C. said. Specific conditions such as transfer fees and contract periods have not been revealed yet.



The South Korean attacker debuted in 2021 in Gangwon F.C. He played in 36 K-League matches in the 2022 season, scoring eight goals and four assists. Yang won the K-Leauge 1 Young Player award and the Korea Football Association’s Young Player award, which are given to players who showed the most remarkable performances of the year. Yang has played in 17 matches and scored one goal and one assist so far. Although he is in a slump compared to last season, Celtic gives a high credit to the potential of Yang.



However, Gangwon is hesitant to allow Yang to leave for the summer season. Currently ranked 11th out of 12 teams in the K-League, Gangwon is only three points ahead of Suwon Samsung Bluewings, the last-placed team. If Gangwon fails to improve its position, there is a risk of being relegated to the K-League 2. In an effort to turn things around, Gangwon has replaced Manager Choi Yong-soo with Yoon Jung-hwan. “Considering the team's precarious situation, we have decided to hold onto Yang, who is one of our key players, and not allow him to join Celtic immediately,” stated a staff from Gangwon F.C. Suwon, which had previously transferred Oh Hyeon-gyu to Celtic in January, currently sits at the bottom of the league and is clearly struggling due to the absence of its key attacker.



Gangwon has proposed allowing Yang to transfer during the winter when the season ends. However, it has been reported that Celtic has declined Gangwon’s offer.



한국어