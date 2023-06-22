Tesla, Apple, and Google CEOs line up to meet Indian PM. June. 22, 2023 08:01. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. has begun on Wednesday in the midst of the U.S.-China rivalry and diversified supply chains, from which India benefits as a knock-on effect. As India is rising as the new manufacturing hub of the world, Prime Minister Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which will be followed by meetings with leaders of big tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.



Prime Minister Modi arrived in New York and met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The two discussed the electric carmaker’s plan to build factories in India. “We will invest in India as soon as possible,” Musk said after a meeting with Modi, revealing his plan to visit India next year. “I am a fan of Modi. I look forward to announcing something together soon."



Leaders of big tech companies, including Tim Cook of Apple, which has started to manufacture the iPhone in India to lower its reliance on China, Indian-origin Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Indian-American Satya Narayana of Microsoft, will attend the White House state dinner scheduled on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi will discuss measures to replace China’s role as a key player in the global supply chain. “Top tech executives get ready to meet Modi as China’s economy falters,” CNBC analyzed.



Modi’s visit to the U.S. marks the third state visit under the Biden administration, following French President Emmanuel Macron” in December 2022 and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April 2023. “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was once shunned by the United States. Denied a visa for ‘severe violations of religious freedom,’ he was effectively banned from entering the country for nearly a decade. But in the nine years since then, Modi has been progressively embraced by the White House more than ever,” CNN reported. “The leader of the world’s most populous nation will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during a state visit […] in a trip that is expected to further boost defense, trade, and technology ties.”



한국어