Korea, Saudi Arabia, Italy compete to host World Expo 2030. June. 22, 2023 08:01. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Italy are competing against each other to host World Expo 2030 by emphasizing each country’s advantages. Saudi Arabia is showing off its ‘oil money’ through aggressive marketing, while Italy stresses the coexistence of the long history of ancient Rome and cutting-edge technologies along with Russell Crowe’s endorsement speech.



According to Reuters on Wednesday (local time), Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih announced that the country would invest 7.8 billion dollars to host Expo Riyadh. He also promised various investment opportunities and benefits for foreign companies entering the Saudi Arabian market.



Saudi Arabia also held an event by inviting the representatives of the member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) who will select the host country of the expo to the Grand Palais near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday. The Grand Palais often hosts luxury brands’ fashion shows and famous singers’ concerts. Advertisements for Export Riyadh were seen on taxis driving in Paris.



Italy’s efforts to host the expo are led by its Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as in the case of South Korea putting forward its President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Italian prime minister said in English that Italy would create harmony between tradition and innovation as a speaker of a competitive presentation at the BIE general meeting held on Tuesday in Paris. Italy also revealed an endorsement speech by Russell Crowe, who played the main character in the movie “Gladiator,” which features a story of a gladiator in ancient Rome. The actor said Rome is the capital of the world in a video filmed with Colosseum in the background.



“From K-pop supergroup BTS and Netflix’s global megahit ‘Squid Game’ to Samsung smartphones and Hyundai cars, South Korea is now a cultural and economic powerhouse. But the Asian country still cares about the international recognition that major events can bring to the world’s 10th-largest economy,” The Associated Press reported on South Korea’s efforts to host World Expo Busan.



한국어