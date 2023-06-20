Lim Si-hyeon earns two World Cup gold twice in a row. June. 20, 2023 08:04. leper@donga.com.

Rising star Lim Si-hyeon has become a next-generation ace of South Korean women’s archery.



Lim beat Angela Ruiz from Mexico 6-5 in a shoot-off for the women's individual archery final at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 3, which finished off in Medellin, Colombia on Monday, and won a gold medal. She also won the individual event in Stage 2 held in Shanghai, China in May. The Archery World Cup Stage 2 was when she made a debut.



Lim also won the women’s team event along with An San and Kang Chae-young, earning two gold medals herself. She also won two golds at Stage 2. The rising star finished the World Cup with two golds and one silver by adding a silver medal for the mixed-gender team event along with Kim Woo-jin.



The South Korean national archery team, including Lim, will compete at the World Archery Championships to be held in Berlin, Germany from July 31 with a goal to win medals in all five events for the second time in a row.



