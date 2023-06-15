Samsung C&T joins SMR project in Romania. June. 15, 2023 08:04. firefly@donga.com.

Samsung C&T will work with global nuclear power companies to run a joint project on small modular reactors (SMRs) in Romania.



On Wednesday, Samsung C&T's engineering group announced that it signed an MOU the day before (local time) to build SMRs of 462 megawatts in Romania. The South Korean constructor intends to cooperate with five global companies - Romania’s state-owned nuclear power agency Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica, E-INFRA, NuScale Power, FLUOR, and Nova Power & Gas.



Romania has proceeded with a project to replace coal-fired plants with SMR systems in Doicesti based on global SMR business NeScale Power's technologies to make the new reactors available on the market by 2029. Samsung C&T will take charge of the project's engineering, procurement, and construction parts. The company's CEO Oh Se-chul commented that the project will serve as a bridge for the company to help expand the global SMR market.



