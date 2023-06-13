Stray Kids debuts at No.1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart. June. 13, 2023 08:53. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

The boy band Stray Kids debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart for the third time with their latest album, "5-STAR." According to Billboard on Sunday, the new album topped the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, recording 249,500 album unit sales and surpassing Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen.



It’s the Korean act’s third chart entry and third to debut at No. 1, following Maxident and Oddinary, both in 2022. The only Korean bands who topped the Billboard 200 Albums Chart more than three times are BTS and Stray Kids.



The album has 12 tracks, including “S-Class,” “Hall of Fame,” and “Item,” with most of them featuring Korean lyrics.



