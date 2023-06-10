‘We need to start discussing AI regulations,’ says OpenAI CEO. June. 10, 2023 08:39. iamsam@donga.com,warum@donga.com.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory discussions must start now so that we can respond to the rapid technology advancements in a timely manner. I think Korea can play a leading role in the field of AI, including regulations.” (Sam Altman)



OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who visited Korea on Friday, drew attention with an entourage of 12 OpenAI officials, including executives such as Chairman Greg Brockman (co-founder) and Investment Manager Brad Lightcap. Altman is traveling around the world, including Europe and the Middle East, observing the state of the AI industry in each country and heeding the opinions and current status of AI regulations in each country. An official from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said on the same day, “Considering that the company usually visited other countries with two or three people involved, the large-scale entourage indicates great interest in Korea," he said. "In addition, Korea is the first country in the world that Chairman Brockman accompanied on a visit by the company."



Chairman Brockman, who visited Korea together on the day, has a special link with Korea in that his wife, Anna Brockman, Chief of Staff of OpenAI, is from Korea. At the meeting, he said “hello” in Korean and said, “I have a black belt in Taekwondo and participated in a summer camp held in Korea in middle school.” Chairman Brockman also said, “In the U.S., when a new technology comes out, they acknowledge it and move on, but in Korea, I can feel the energy of contemplating what kind of change a new technology can lead to.” When asked if he has tried kimchi, CEO Altman gave his thumbs up, saying, "I have."



“If AI is used to create a song similar to BTS, BTS should also benefit from it,” CEO Altman said, mentioning the copyright issue of AI-created content on the day. “We are contemplating ways to reward content creators.”



“I think we need to regulate each use case of AI, not the AI technology itself,” the chairman said. “If you regulate the technology itself, you will see attempts to somehow circumvent them.”



Initially, CEO Altman was scheduled to stay in Korea for only one day on Friday, but he extended his schedule right before his visit to Korea to attend World Coin-related events held on Saturday morning. It is also reported that he will meet with Korea’s AI-related startups at the event.



