Trump indicted in classified documents case. June. 10, 2023 08:40.

The New York Times and other news outlets reported on Thursday (local time) that the U.S. Department of Justice will criminally prosecute former President Donald Trump (photo) on charges of violating seven federal laws, including unauthorized retention of classified documents, violation of the Espionage Act, false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct an investigation.



The Justice Department has yet to confirm officially‎. Still, former President Trump also said on social media Truth Social that the corrupt Joe Biden administration indicted him and he had received a subpoena from the Florida federal court where his home Mar-a-Lago resort is located. In March of this year, he became the first former and incumbent U.S. president to be indicted on charges of manipulating documents by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York. This time, he faced prosecution from the federal government, which was also the first time.



Trump is accused of interfering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after taking home confidential documents that he should have left at the White House at the time of his retirement in January 2021 and hiding them.



In August of last year, the FBI seized and searched his home and recovered about 100 classified documents. Trump is complaining of injustice, saying that President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence are also accused of leaking classified documents. The Ministry of Justice confronts him, saying, “Unlike the two people who are cooperative with the investigation, former President Trump has continued to interfere with the investigation.”



Trump's approval rating skyrocketed after being indicted by the New York State Attorney's Office and now holds an unrivaled first place in the Republican presidential primary, in which about 10 candidates are competing. Many are watching closely to see if a similar situation will appear this time around. Trump announced that he would appear in a Miami court on Tuesday.



