U.S. senators build Korea Caucus. June. 08, 2023 09:08. empty@donga.com.

The U.S. Senate bipartisan group “Korea Caucus” has been created in support of South Korea on the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two countries. Earlier, the U.S. House “Korea Caucus,” which is still active, was founded back in 2003.



Senator Jon Ossoff from the Democratic Party on Tuesday (local time) announced the founding of the U.S. Senate Korea Caucus. Ossoff and other three senators - Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Todd Young (Indiana), and Dan Sullivan (Alaska) – joined the pro-South Korea group.



Senator Ossoff of Georgia - where manufacturing facilities exclusive to Hyundai Motor EVs and battery factory lines for SK and LG are to be built around – explained that Democrats and Republicans voluntarily founded this bipartisan group to improve the relationship between South Korea and the United States.



Democrat Young stressed that the foundation of the US-ROK alliance stays solid and firm despite the growing threat from China and North Korea, adding that the Korea Caucus will set strategies to promote mutual security and make the Indo-Pacific region stable and advanced. Senator Schatz also commented that Seoul is one of Washington’s most significant allies and shares democratic values. Republican Sullivan emphasized the significance of working harder to tighten the two allies’ relationship in celebration of the 70th year of their alliance.



한국어