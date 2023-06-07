The Child and the Seagulls. June. 07, 2023 08:21. .

A child lived by the sea, playing with seagulls daily on the beach. It was a beautiful sight as countless seagulls descended and followed the child for play. One day, the child's father asked the child to bring a seagull home, testing the child's honesty. The following morning, an unexpected event unfolded as the child returned to the beach—the seagulls inexplicably refused to come down.



This story originates from the Liezi, the Chinese Taoist equivalent of Aesop's Fables. The initial narrator of the collection reveals that the seagulls trusted the child due to his inherent purity and innocence. They recognized his sincerity, allowing for a unique bond despite their differing species. But when the child decided to bring the seagull to impress his father, his innocence waned, replaced by greed and self-interest. Sensing this change, the birds stayed in the sky to avoid being caught. The connection that united the two disparate species dissolved instantaneously.



The child in this story symbolizes our loss of innocence at some point in life. While we may not have interacted with seagulls, we have experienced a time when we were genuinely pure. Our actions held no ulterior motives or agendas, just innocent play. Every moment was filled with joy. However, as we grew, we began to calculate, exploit, and embrace the notion of self-development. Along the way, we sometimes even manipulate our fellow humans for personal gain.



Like all fables, this story from the Liezi reflects our gradual departure from innocence. Fortunately, a part of us seeks to rediscover that lost inner purity. While we may never fully reclaim our innocence, we yearn to regain a fragment of sincerity. This thirst for lost innocence can slightly nudge us in the right direction, offering hope for a positive shift in our lives.



