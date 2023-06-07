Hayao Miyazaki’s final work to be released in July. June. 07, 2023 08:21. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

Studio Ghibli releases Hayao Miyazaki’s final film next month with no trailers or promotion.



According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, producer Toshio Suzuki said in an interview with the Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju that Hayao Miyazaki’s next and final film, titled How Do You Live? would be released with no trailers or promotional marketing at all. The new release came after Director Miyazaki announced retirement in 2013, which he had retracted four years later.



The title of the forthcoming film came from Japanese author Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel How Do You Live? The studio released only a poster, characterized by bold brush strokes, for the film, which Miyakazi hugely complimented as “the best poster you’ve ever made,” but the studio revealed nothing else about the movie, including plot summary, voice cast, and the film’s setting or characters.



The film will release on July 14 in Japan. No date has been confirmed for a global release.



