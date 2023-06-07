Ange Postecoglou to take charge of Tottenham. June. 07, 2023 08:22. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

British media, including the BBC, reported that manager Ange Postecoglou (58), who recruited Oh Hyun-kyu to Celtic, will take the helm of Son Heung-min's team, Tottenham. Oh, who used to play for Suwon in the domestic K-League 1, wore a Celtic uniform in January this year as coach Postecoglou actively recruited him.



The BBC reported on Tuesday that Postecoglou made an agreement (with Tottenham club) to take over as Tottenham's new manager. His contract is for two years, adding that the final detailed coordination process remains before the official announcement.



Born in Greece, manager Postecoglou played in Australia, where he immigrated with his parents. He didn't achieve much as a player, but since he became a manager, he has put several teams to the top. In the 2022-2023 season, Celtic, whom he directed, won the treble (three championship wins) by garnering two consecutive victories in the Scottish League and League Cup, as well as reaching the top of the Scottish Football Association (FA) Cup. In the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons, when he was coaching Brisbane, he won two consecutive seasons for the first time in the first division of Australian professional football. He also worked as a manager in the Japanese Professional Soccer J-League. From 2018 to 2021 he directed Yokohama. In 2019, he presented Yokohama with the J1 League championship trophy for the first time in 15 years as well.



한국어