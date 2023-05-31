SK’s 10nm DRAM tested in Intel Memory Validation program. May. 31, 2023 07:58. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

SK hynix announced Tuesday that its 10-nanometer technology-based fifth-generation server DRAM has entered the Intel’s validation program, signaling a fierce competition over high-tech memory technology with Samsung Electronics, which also announced on May 18 that it has begun mass production of 12nm-class DDR5 DRAM.



The South Korean chipmaker announced that its latest DRAM entered Intel’s Data Center Certified Memory Program. Following a successful validation, SK Hynix’s DDR5 memory will be able to be adopted for Intel’s next-generation server chips.



The DDR5 products run at the world’s fastest speed of 6.4Gps, with a 33% improvement in data processing speed compared with test-run products in the early days of DDR5 development, and offer 20% reduction in power consumption than 1anm DDR5 products.



한국어